Babcock & Wilcox Awarded Installation Services Contract

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., LLC (BWCC) has been awarded a contract for approximately $68 million to provide construction and installation services for a power plant maintenance project in North America.

“BWCC provides experienced, efficient and safety-focused construction and installation services for customers in a wide range of industries, including utilities, manufacturing, oil & gas, pulp & paper, renewable energy and more,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Maintaining the efficiency and reliability of power infrastructure is critical to energy security, and we are pleased to be a part of this project.”

BWCC Vice President and General Manager Mike Hidas emphasized the critical importance of performing work safely and reliably on every BWCC project. “We look forward to executing this project with a strong emphasis on our Target Zero safety culture, with a goal of zero lost-time incidents from start to finish,” Hidas said. “We have already started with project planning and look forward to successfully delivering this project to our customer.”

BWCC is a single-source turnkey supplier of a full range of field construction, construction management and maintenance services. BWCC’s experience ranges from large, complex projects to small, quick turnaround repair needs.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the awarding of a contract to provide construction and installation services for a power plant maintenance project in North America. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

