Mirum Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Fireside chat on May 24, 2022 starting at 8:30 a.m. ET

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Presentation on June 9, 2022 from 9:00-9:30 a.m. ET

Visit the Investors+and+Media section of Mirum’s corporate website for webcast links and additional information.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 clinical trial for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded+access+program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestatic liver disease in patients with Alagille syndrome.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518006159/en/