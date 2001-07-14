Berry Global ESG Transparency, Performance Recognized in 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media. This benchmark is widely recognized for assessing publicly traded companies in the United States on their fundamental environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transparency as part of its ongoing corporate responsibility commitments, defined in Berry’s Impact 2025 strategy.

Established in 1999, the ranking is well-regarded and increasingly competitive, as companies in the Russell 1000 index develop their ESG strategies. After considerable investment in creating a transparent and transformative framework for its ESG activity, Berry placed at #97 in the 2022 ranking (out of the 1,000 companies assessed), rising over 100 positions from 2021. Within the materials industry, Berry ranks #11.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens rankings are based on a comprehensive methodology developed by 3BL Media, assessing 155 ESG factors across eight pillars: Climate Change, Employees, Environment, ESG Performance, Financial, Governance, Human Rights, Stakeholders, and Society. Within the individual pillars, Berry’s biggest rise in the rankings is in the Employees category – up 175 positions from 2021.

“With people at our core, this is an achievement our entire Berry Global organization can be proud of. This recognition reflects the huge strides made across Berry to prioritize ESG at every level of our business, supporting our teams and their safety,” said Jeff Bennett, Chief Human Resources Officer for Berry Global.

Berry’s highest ranking by pillar is in Human Rights (#15) and Climate Change (#61). These figures reflect Berry’s commitment to continuous improvement across its 300 global manufacturing locations, for the benefit of its customers, its 47,000 employees and the planet.

“This achievement is a reflection of the enormous strides made across Berry to prioritize people and the planet at every level of our business. The 100 Best Corporate Citizens is a valuable guide for people trying to better understand which companies are driving positive change by embedding ESG principles. We’re delighted to be included alongside so many illustrious companies and endeavor to improve on our ranking next year in pursuit of achieving our Impact 2025 sustainability goals,” said Tom Salmon, Chairman and CEO for Berry Global.

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)

