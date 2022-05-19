BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Brown Capital Management is an investment management company based out of Baltimore. The company was established by Eddie Brown in 1983. Brown Capital Management grow and expand from its inception, launching its Small Company Service in 1991 and Mid Capitalization Service in 1992. The company continue to expand its business offerings, launching a variety of new services and mutual funds and establishing the Management Committee in 2006. The company is currently headed by CEO and Portfolio Manager Eddie C. Brown and has 34 employees with 11 of them being investment professionals. The firm is employee owned with the majority of ownership split between Keith A. Lee and Eddie C. Brown. Brown Capital Management utilizes a bottom up analysis with a fundamental methodology to make its investments, focusing on the growth stocks of companies across all market caps. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over half of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care sector, which makes up another third of its total asset allocations, among other sectors to a lesser degree including industrials, consumer discretionary, and materials, in order of decreasing asset allocation. Brown Capital Management currently holds over $6.8 billion in total assets under management spread across 122 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although its total number of accounts held has not changed significantly in recent years, its total assets under management has been increasing, growing from $1.75 billion back in 2010 to almost four times that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up almost a third of its client base, and also provides services to individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, state or municipal entities, investment companies, and corporations, among others, in order of decreasing clientele. Brown Capital Management’s line up of funds currently includes its Mid Cap, International Equity, and Small Company funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 127 stocks valued at a total of $10,048,000,000. The top holdings were CGNX(5.33%), TYL(5.15%), and DDOG(4.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,455,563-share investment in NYSE:VCRA. Previously, the stock had a 2.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.91 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vocera Communications Inc traded for a price of $79.13 per share and a market cap of $2,772,782,000. The stock has returned 80.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vocera Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 17.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 801.49 and a price-sales ratio of 11.70.

During the quarter, BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 444,646 shares of NAS:RGEN for a total holding of 1,454,761. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.87.

On 05/19/2022, Repligen Corp traded for a price of $150.55 per share and a market cap of $8,345,460,000. The stock has returned -6.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Repligen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.29 and a price-sales ratio of 11.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NEOG by 1,465,039 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.99.

On 05/19/2022, Neogen Corp traded for a price of $26.02 per share and a market cap of $2,804,869,000. The stock has returned -41.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Neogen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 2,156,999 shares of NAS:DCT for a total holding of 5,659,073. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.93.

On 05/19/2022, Duck Creek Technologies Inc traded for a price of $17.15 per share and a market cap of $2,272,777,000. The stock has returned -53.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duck Creek Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 115.53 and a price-sales ratio of 8.02.

During the quarter, BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 3,514,391 shares of NYSE:OLO for a total holding of 8,374,632. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.51.

On 05/19/2022, Olo Inc traded for a price of $10.79 per share and a market cap of $1,728,269,000. The stock has returned -53.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Olo Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.47 and a price-sales ratio of 10.22.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.