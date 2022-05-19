DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10877 WILSHIRE BLVD SUITE 1406 LOS ANGELES, CA 90024

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $137,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(12.42%), GOOG(4.17%), and ENPH(3.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA reduced their investment in NYSE:BRMK by 252,090 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.94.

On 05/19/2022, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc traded for a price of $7.34 per share and a market cap of $974,763,000. The stock has returned -18.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 8.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 95,845 shares in NAS:PTEN, giving the stock a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.59 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc traded for a price of $16 per share and a market cap of $3,460,852,000. The stock has returned 81.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA bought 8,080 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 24,755. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.32.

On 05/19/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $122.58 per share and a market cap of $71,796,758,000. The stock has returned 57.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 3,344 shares. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $251.13.

On 05/19/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $169.38 per share and a market cap of $424,129,950,000. The stock has returned 28.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-book ratio of 15.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.57 and a price-sales ratio of 15.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

DOHENY ASSET MANAGEMENT /CA reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 13,295 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 05/19/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $63.22 per share and a market cap of $79,297,695,000. The stock has returned -4.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.