ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

262 Harbor Drive, 4th Floor Stamford, CT 06902

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $599,000,000. The top holdings were CTLP(5.88%), STKL(4.64%), and STAA(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 261,450 shares in NAS:STAA, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.36 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Staar Surgical Co traded for a price of $56.7 per share and a market cap of $2,710,901,000. The stock has returned -48.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Staar Surgical Co has a price-earnings ratio of 97.75, a price-book ratio of 9.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 61.05 and a price-sales ratio of 11.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP bought 725,500 shares of ARCA:TBT for a total holding of 828,500. The trade had a 2.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.22.

On 05/19/2022, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury ProShares traded for a price of $25.66 per share and a market cap of $1,424,307,000. The stock has returned 26.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 165,000 shares in NYSE:EVA, giving the stock a 2.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.98 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Enviva Inc traded for a price of $72.86 per share and a market cap of $4,849,671,000. The stock has returned 52.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enviva Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -104.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP bought 180,350 shares of NAS:AZN for a total holding of 181,000. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.94.

On 05/19/2022, AstraZeneca PLC traded for a price of $63.32 per share and a market cap of $193,192,899,000. The stock has returned 20.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AstraZeneca PLC has a price-book ratio of 5.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.07 and a price-sales ratio of 4.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP bought 64,500 shares of NYSE:TWLO for a total holding of 74,000. The trade had a 1.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.37.

On 05/19/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $97.61 per share and a market cap of $17,733,732,000. The stock has returned -66.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

