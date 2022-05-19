KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

KELLY LAWARENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC PASADENA, CA 91101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 149 stocks valued at a total of $465,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(8.48%), GOOGL(5.86%), and COST(4.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 106,475 shares in NAS:CHKP, giving the stock a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.49 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $121.54 per share and a market cap of $15,570,923,000. The stock has returned 6.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.76 and a price-sales ratio of 7.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA bought 362,555 shares of NYSE:PINS for a total holding of 364,075. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.34.

On 05/19/2022, Pinterest Inc traded for a price of $22.09 per share and a market cap of $14,656,381,000. The stock has returned -62.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinterest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.06, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:RGA by 76,798 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 05/19/2022, Reinsurance Group of America Inc traded for a price of $121.1 per share and a market cap of $8,112,471,000. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:HUM by 13,990 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.95.

On 05/19/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $420.04 per share and a market cap of $53,132,288,000. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KELLY LAWRENCE W & ASSOCIATES INC/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 6,015 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $282.37.

On 05/19/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $243.6 per share and a market cap of $177,115,900,000. The stock has returned -0.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-book ratio of 4.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.70 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.