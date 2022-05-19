WAFRA INC. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

WAFRA INC. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $2,894,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(7.25%), AAPL(6.02%), and AMZN(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WAFRA INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,175,327-share investment in NYSE:SYY. Previously, the stock had a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $80.85 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Sysco Corp traded for a price of $80.71 per share and a market cap of $41,119,793,000. The stock has returned 4.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sysco Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-book ratio of 31.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.03 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 490,376 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 2.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.86 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $122.43 per share and a market cap of $337,023,084,000. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WAFRA INC. bought 779,554 shares of NYSE:SCHW for a total holding of 919,543. The trade had a 2.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.05.

On 05/19/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $63.27 per share and a market cap of $119,982,127,000. The stock has returned -9.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07 and a price-sales ratio of 6.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 408,526 shares in NYSE:TEL, giving the stock a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.31 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $122.32 per share and a market cap of $39,408,303,000. The stock has returned -2.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

WAFRA INC. reduced their investment in NAS:MTTR by 2,477,582 shares. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.49.

On 05/19/2022, Matterport Inc traded for a price of $5.12 per share and a market cap of $1,443,601,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Matterport Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.21 and a price-sales ratio of 15.28.

