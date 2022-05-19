CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. The company was originally established in 1980 and has since expanded its operations to include an additional location in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Crawford Investment Counsel is owned by its employees and is currently headed by founder John H. Crawford, who is still with the company today acting as its CIO. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Crawford Investment Counsel invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S. using a bottom up investment approach, benchmarking its performances against the Russell 1000 Value, S&P 500, and Barclays Capital indexes. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer discretionary, information technology, industrials, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Crawford Investment Counsel holds its allocations an average of approximately 19 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, has had a relatively low turnover rate of 5.33%. The company operates with 41 employees of which 18 are investment professionals. Crawford Investment Counsel oversees over $4.1 billion in total assets under management spread across almost 2,000 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 9 which make up a minor $51 million of its managed assets. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from just over $2 billion back in 2010 to over twice that amount today. Crawford Investment Counsel offers a variety of mutual funds including its Dividend Growth, Dividend Opportunity, and Dividend Yield funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 277 stocks valued at a total of $5,164,000,000. The top holdings were ABBV(3.68%), MSFT(3.53%), and UPS(2.68%).

CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 220,150 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.16.

On 05/19/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $148.93 per share and a market cap of $84,749,933,000. The stock has returned -22.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 186,701 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.55.

On 05/19/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $145.04 per share and a market cap of $347,994,014,000. The stock has returned 14.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-book ratio of 7.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CB by 151,575 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.13.

On 05/19/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $207.31 per share and a market cap of $87,839,604,000. The stock has returned 27.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 217,462 shares of NYSE:FIS for a total holding of 645,832. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.66.

On 05/19/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $96.73 per share and a market cap of $59,079,901,000. The stock has returned -32.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 153,929 shares of NAS:NTRS for a total holding of 643,191. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.78.

On 05/19/2022, Northern Trust Corp traded for a price of $102.82 per share and a market cap of $21,425,613,000. The stock has returned -10.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northern Trust Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

