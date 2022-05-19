Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

THREE STAMFORD PLAZA STAMFORD, CT 06901

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $57,000,000. The top holdings were MAG(40.00%), PAAS(14.28%), and KOS(14.08%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,116,600 shares in NYSE:KOS, giving the stock a 14.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.08 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Kosmos Energy Ltd traded for a price of $6.82 per share and a market cap of $3,106,084,000. The stock has returned 124.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kosmos Energy Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 530.86, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought 588,074 shares of NYSE:EGO for a total holding of 627,369. The trade had a 11.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.24.

On 05/19/2022, Eldorado Gold Corp traded for a price of $7.94 per share and a market cap of $1,462,313,000. The stock has returned -30.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eldorado Gold Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 51,400 shares in NYSE:AEM, giving the stock a 5.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.09 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd traded for a price of $50.9 per share and a market cap of $23,118,743,000. The stock has returned -26.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-book ratio of 1.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought 805,900 shares of AMEX:ITRG for a total holding of 858,100. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.73.

On 05/19/2022, Integra Resources Corp traded for a price of $0.8925 per share and a market cap of $55,029,000. The stock has returned -69.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Integra Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.28 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.56.

During the quarter, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought 70,000 shares of AMEX:MAG for a total holding of 1,409,175. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.9.

On 05/19/2022, MAG Silver Corp traded for a price of $13.17 per share and a market cap of $1,278,672,000. The stock has returned -34.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MAG Silver Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 234.31, a price-book ratio of 3.50 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -110.88.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.