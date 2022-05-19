DF DENT & CO INC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

DF DENT & CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

DF Dent & Co Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Baltimore, Maryland. The company was established in 1976 and has been offering independent investment advisory services for almost four decades. Since the company’s inception, DF Dent & Co has grown to have 14 employees and is led by Chairman and President Daniel Forbes Dent. The firm conducts its research internally with the director of research being Bruce L. Kennedy. DF Dent & Co invests in the fixed income and public equity markets within the U.S., focusing on the growth stocks of companies across all market caps. The company invests most heavily in the industrials sector, which alone makes up over quarter of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance and information technology sectors, which each make up another fifth of its total asset allocations, and also in the consumer discretionary, health care, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. DF Dent & Co’s top 10 holdings make up just over a third of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of approximately 19.5%. The firm holds approximately $4.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 886 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of DF Dent & Co’s total number of accounts held and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from its $2.1 billion amount back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. DF Dent & Co mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up almost half of its client base, and also provides to individuals, charities, pension and profit sharing plans, investment companies, corporations, and state or municipal entities, in order of decreasing clientele. The company currently offers its Small Cap, MidCap, and Premier Growth mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 257 stocks valued at a total of $8,680,000,000. The top holdings were WCN(3.53%), ANSS(3.50%), and TECH(3.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DF DENT & CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

DF DENT & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:BKI by 2,897,196 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.9.

On 05/19/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $70.6 per share and a market cap of $11,011,191,000. The stock has returned -3.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-book ratio of 4.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.33 and a price-sales ratio of 7.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

DF DENT & CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:MASI by 262,211 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.06.

On 05/19/2022, Masimo Corp traded for a price of $136.85 per share and a market cap of $7,595,774,000. The stock has returned -34.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Masimo Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

DF DENT & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:VMC by 354,670 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $186.72.

On 05/19/2022, Vulcan Materials Co traded for a price of $160.53 per share and a market cap of $21,333,795,000. The stock has returned -13.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vulcan Materials Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, DF DENT & CO INC bought 221,536 shares of NYSE:VEEV for a total holding of 669,926. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $217.05.

On 05/19/2022, Veeva Systems Inc traded for a price of $153.1 per share and a market cap of $23,697,974,000. The stock has returned -35.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-book ratio of 8.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.56 and a price-sales ratio of 14.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

DF DENT & CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ROP by 78,413 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $449.76.

On 05/19/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $411.48 per share and a market cap of $43,580,939,000. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-book ratio of 3.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.83 and a price-sales ratio of 7.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.