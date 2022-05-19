GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $2,296,000,000. The top holdings were ENB(4.50%), BAM(3.16%), and TD(3.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GLUSKIN SHEFF & ASSOC INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 268,567-share investment in ARCA:LQD. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.96 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $111.57 per share and a market cap of $32,288,358,000. The stock has returned -13.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 41,489 shares in NYSE:SHOP, giving the stock a 1.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.89 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $360.62 per share and a market cap of $45,356,730,000. The stock has returned -66.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 367.03, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 264.19 and a price-sales ratio of 9.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 221,604-share investment in ARCA:JNK. Previously, the stock had a 0.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.02 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.13 per share and a market cap of $5,843,083,000. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 106,451 shares in NYSE:MMC, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $157.61 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $152.45 per share and a market cap of $76,516,747,000. The stock has returned 20.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-book ratio of 6.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 310,096 shares in NYSE:QSR, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.89 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $50.81 per share and a market cap of $15,654,094,000. The stock has returned -20.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-book ratio of 7.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 194.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

