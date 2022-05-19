Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

11100 SANTA MONICA BLVD LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 179 stocks valued at a total of $54,900,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.26%), CTVA(3.12%), and ADBE(2.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aristotle Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:JCI by 19,417,361 shares. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.89.

On 05/19/2022, Johnson Controls International PLC traded for a price of $51.42 per share and a market cap of $35,771,292,000. The stock has returned -18.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson Controls International PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-book ratio of 2.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 10,303,994 shares in NYSE:BX, giving the stock a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.9 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $103.54 per share and a market cap of $75,386,131,000. The stock has returned 27.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.71 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 17,120,521 shares in NAS:XEL, giving the stock a 2.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.68 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $74.89 per share and a market cap of $40,789,084,000. The stock has returned 8.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 10,074,643 shares in NYSE:ATO, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.12 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Atmos Energy Corp traded for a price of $111.85 per share and a market cap of $15,548,829,000. The stock has returned 18.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atmos Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.44 and a price-sales ratio of 3.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CB by 4,914,454 shares. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.13.

On 05/19/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $207.31 per share and a market cap of $87,839,604,000. The stock has returned 27.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

