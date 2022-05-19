Invesco Ltd. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Invesco Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

Invesco was founded in 1935 as H. Lotery & Co. in England. They would begin to expand on a global scale in the 1960s with Invesco Asia-Pacific investments in 1962. In 1978, Invesco would be founded in the United States by a group led by Charles Brady. In 1988, the company merged with Britannia Arrow. This would mark the beginnings of a chain of acquisitions and mergers, with Invesco acquiring Primco Capital Management, CIGNA Funds Group, and AIM Investments in the 1990s. In 2000, Invesco, known as AMVESCAP at that time, purchased Trimark and Perpetual PLC, establishing leading positions in Canada and United Kingdom. Although suffering a minor setback in 2004 due to allegations of improper trading practices, the company would be restored to profitability by Martin Flanagan, succeeding the founder Charles Brady as CEO, and continue to expand on a global scale. In 2007, the company would adopt the name it is known as today, also moving their headquarters from London to Atlanta and, subsequently, their listing to NYSE in the same year with its common stock becoming a constituent of the S&P 500. In 2010, Invesco acquired Morgan Stanley’s retail asset management division, which included Van Kampen Investments, for $1.5 billion. Today Invesco has over 6000 employees with branch offices in 20 countries worldwide. It has recently had a revenue of over $5 million, with total assets equaling over $20 million. It operates under many names, including Trimark, Invesco Perpetual, WL Ross and Powershares. Some of its notable mutual funds include its International and Global Equity, Balanced Global and Target Risk, and Fixed Income International and Us Fixed Income funds. Its ETFs operate under Powershares and some of the most notable ones include DB Silver and Gold, S&P Emerging Markets and International Developed, and International Corporate Bond funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3876 stocks valued at a total of $390,116,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(2.43%), AAPL(2.08%), and AMZN(1.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Invesco Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Invesco Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:XSLV by 4,705,194 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.63.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF traded for a price of $45.12 per share and a market cap of $732,298,000. The stock has returned -1.20% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

During the quarter, Invesco Ltd. bought 3,767,763 shares of NAS:PLW for a total holding of 12,492,690. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.76.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF traded for a price of $31.55 per share and a market cap of $489,026,000. The stock has returned -10.62% over the past year.

Invesco Ltd. reduced their investment in ARCA:IDLV by 4,092,296 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.

On 05/19/2022, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility traded for a price of $29.29 per share and a market cap of $533,078,000. The stock has returned -1.26% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility has a price-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Invesco Ltd. bought 7,207,167 shares of NYSE:HEI.A for a total holding of 7,268,147. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.16.

On 05/19/2022, Heico Corp traded for a price of $108.29 per share and a market cap of $16,090,385,000. The stock has returned -8.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heico Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.05 and a price-sales ratio of 7.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Invesco Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:PDD by 13,602,860 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.6.

On 05/19/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $38.59 per share and a market cap of $48,792,810,000. The stock has returned -68.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-book ratio of 4.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

