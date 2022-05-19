JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 990 stocks valued at a total of $14,866,000,000. The top holdings were GOOG(3.50%), AAPL(3.31%), and MSFT(3.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 49,843 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2142.25 per share and a market cap of $1,089,806,450,000. The stock has returned -29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC bought 458,607 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 1,594,798. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $254.08 per share and a market cap of $1,900,272,740,000. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 11.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC bought 513,602 shares of NYSE:CI for a total holding of 611,036. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.16.

On 05/19/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $257.57 per share and a market cap of $81,720,123,000. The stock has returned 4.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-book ratio of 1.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CIEN by 1,202,792 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.59.

On 05/19/2022, Ciena Corp traded for a price of $51.17 per share and a market cap of $7,784,311,000. The stock has returned 3.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ciena Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-book ratio of 2.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 156,564 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $524.27.

On 05/19/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $429.4 per share and a market cap of $190,320,510,000. The stock has returned 28.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-book ratio of 9.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.97 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

