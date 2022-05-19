SMITH THOMAS W Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

SMITH THOMAS W recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2200 Butts Road Boca Raton, FL 33431

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $112,000,000. The top holdings were CACC(49.02%), W(22.01%), and WRLD(12.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SMITH THOMAS W’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SMITH THOMAS W bought 11,890 shares of NAS:CACC for a total holding of 99,738. The trade had a 5.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $645.

On 05/19/2022, Credit Acceptance Corp traded for a price of $591.27 per share and a market cap of $7,769,039,000. The stock has returned 42.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Credit Acceptance Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-book ratio of 4.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SMITH THOMAS W reduced their investment in NAS:CPRT by 51,500 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.83.

On 05/19/2022, Copart Inc traded for a price of $106.55 per share and a market cap of $25,305,338,000. The stock has returned -7.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Copart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-book ratio of 6.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.06 and a price-sales ratio of 8.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, SMITH THOMAS W bought 690,997 shares of NYSE:VAPO for a total holding of 875,947. The trade had a 10.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.84.

On 05/19/2022, Vapotherm Inc traded for a price of $3.17 per share and a market cap of $84,206,000. The stock has returned -81.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vapotherm Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

SMITH THOMAS W reduced their investment in NYSE:W by 50,000 shares. The trade had a 7.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.04.

On 05/19/2022, Wayfair Inc traded for a price of $47.6 per share and a market cap of $5,009,753,000. The stock has returned -83.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wayfair Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -70.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

SMITH THOMAS W reduced their investment in NAS:CMPR by 53,500 shares. The trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.6.

On 05/19/2022, Cimpress PLC traded for a price of $43.67 per share and a market cap of $1,140,042,000. The stock has returned -56.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cimpress PLC has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.