OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3333 Warrenville Road Lisle, IL 60532

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 164 stocks valued at a total of $499,000,000. The top holdings were CSTM(20.00%), NVMI(12.36%), and DAVA(11.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 39,200-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.27 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $74.2 per share and a market cap of $41,532,558,000. The stock has returned -67.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ bought 99,160 shares of NAS:LNTH for a total holding of 206,260. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.23.

On 05/19/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $62.86 per share and a market cap of $4,314,340,000. The stock has returned 216.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 217.63 and a price-sales ratio of 8.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ reduced their investment in NYSE:ECOM by 204,510 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.98.

On 05/19/2022, ChannelAdvisor Corp traded for a price of $12.65 per share and a market cap of $385,518,000. The stock has returned -47.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ChannelAdvisor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ bought 36,300 shares of NAS:NVMI for a total holding of 566,500. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.18.

On 05/19/2022, Nova Ltd traded for a price of $98.59 per share and a market cap of $2,818,320,000. The stock has returned 17.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nova Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.31 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ reduced their investment in NYSE:SSTK by 38,813 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.77.

On 05/19/2022, Shutterstock Inc traded for a price of $56.9 per share and a market cap of $2,081,948,000. The stock has returned -25.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shutterstock Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.