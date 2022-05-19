EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Eagle Capital Management LLC is an employee owned investment management firm that was founded in 1988 by Ravenel and Beth Curry. The firm’s goal is to “create an environment in which original, thoughtful research and rigorous valuation discipline drive long-term investment decisions” and currently offers only one strategy, the Eagle Equity Portfolio. Eagle Capital Management’s diverse line of clients includes pooled investment vehicles, individuals, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, charities, corporations, sovereign entities, endowments, and state and municipal government entities.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $29,609,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(9.92%), GOOG(9.72%), and AMZN(7.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:WTW by 2,010,371 shares. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.91.

On 05/19/2022, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $202.92 per share and a market cap of $22,623,191,000. The stock has returned -20.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,911,148 shares of NAS:WWD for a total holding of 3,756,846. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.63.

On 05/19/2022, Woodward Inc traded for a price of $99.02 per share and a market cap of $6,005,075,000. The stock has returned -16.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Woodward Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 65,484 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2248.02 per share and a market cap of $1,478,801,802,000. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-book ratio of 5.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 3,412,118 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 05/19/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.11 per share and a market cap of $159,611,732,000. The stock has returned -6.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 1,374,806 shares of NAS:IAC for a total holding of 2,623,787. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 05/19/2022, IAC/InterActiveCorp traded for a price of $79.28 per share and a market cap of $7,125,185,000. The stock has returned -47.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 541.13, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

