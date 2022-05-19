KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 82 stocks valued at a total of $959,000,000. The top holdings were XOP(4.05%), AMZN(3.82%), and FB(3.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 289,100 shares in ARCA:XOP, giving the stock a 4.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.77 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF traded for a price of $136.03 per share and a market cap of $4,971,898,000. The stock has returned 59.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

The guru established a new position worth 368,200 shares in NYSE:AA, giving the stock a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.54 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Alcoa Corp traded for a price of $60.51 per share and a market cap of $11,160,990,000. The stock has returned 52.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcoa Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-book ratio of 2.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 175,000-share investment in NYSE:RNR. Previously, the stock had a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $155.61 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $150.15 per share and a market cap of $6,634,972,000. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -38.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 57,029-share investment in NYSE:HUM. Previously, the stock had a 3.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $417.95 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Humana Inc traded for a price of $420.04 per share and a market cap of $53,132,288,000. The stock has returned -1.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Humana Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

KINGDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. reduced their investment in NYSE:BHVN by 164,067 shares. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.91.

On 05/19/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $141.73 per share and a market cap of $10,068,950,000. The stock has returned 101.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.07 and a price-sales ratio of 12.98.

