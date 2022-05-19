INVESTOR AB's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

INVESTOR AB recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ARSENALSGATAN 8C STOCKHOLM, V7 00000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $3,462,000,000. The top holdings were NDAQ(99.83%), C(0.04%), and WE(0.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INVESTOR AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 87,228 shares in NAS:IAS, giving the stock a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.06 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp traded for a price of $11.25 per share and a market cap of $1,745,046,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The guru established a new position worth 227,139 shares in NYSE:WE, giving the stock a 0.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.13 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, WeWork Inc traded for a price of $6.56 per share and a market cap of $4,758,187,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WeWork Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The guru established a new position worth 25,000 shares in NYSE:C, giving the stock a 0.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.33 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $49.32 per share and a market cap of $95,775,521,000. The stock has returned -31.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-book ratio of 0.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 25,000 shares in NYSE:BBLN, giving the stock a 0% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.86 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Babylon Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $1.12 per share and a market cap of $464,223,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Babylon Holdings Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.20 and a price-sales ratio of 0.83.

The guru established a new position worth 3,100 shares in NYSE:SWK, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.15 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $116.15 per share and a market cap of $17,534,542,000. The stock has returned -41.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.