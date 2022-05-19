MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 46 stocks valued at a total of $680,000,000. The top holdings were TSLA(9.48%), NVDA(7.55%), and AMZN(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LP bought 216,396 shares of NAS:STLD for a total holding of 226,396. The trade had a 2.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.33.

On 05/19/2022, Steel Dynamics Inc traded for a price of $75.89 per share and a market cap of $14,319,685,000. The stock has returned 23.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steel Dynamics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.95, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 28,262-share investment in NAS:ADBE. Previously, the stock had a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $481.12 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $397.88 per share and a market cap of $187,998,300,000. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-book ratio of 13.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.93 and a price-sales ratio of 11.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:ZS by 45,728 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.01.

On 05/19/2022, Zscaler Inc traded for a price of $128.09 per share and a market cap of $18,071,620,000. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zscaler Inc has a price-book ratio of 35.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -82.10 and a price-sales ratio of 22.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 300,842 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.02 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $22.46 per share and a market cap of $44,103,809,000. The stock has returned -50.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

MARK ASSET MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:BNTX by 52,473 shares. The trade had a 1.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.3.

On 05/19/2022, BioNTech SE traded for a price of $157.06 per share and a market cap of $38,168,721,000. The stock has returned -21.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioNTech SE has a price-earnings ratio of 2.69, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.53 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

