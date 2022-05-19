SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1060 stocks valued at a total of $2,550,000,000. The top holdings were LOW(26.17%), AAPL(7.28%), and MSFT(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 128,748 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 252,566. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.98.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $46.4 per share and a market cap of $27,793,600,000. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a price-book ratio of 3.94.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 91,635 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 185,690. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.15.

On 05/19/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $41.05 per share and a market cap of $13,614,233,000. The stock has returned -14.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

The guru established a new position worth 97,415 shares in NYSE:BWA, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.57 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, BorgWarner Inc traded for a price of $38.35 per share and a market cap of $9,187,696,000. The stock has returned -22.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BorgWarner Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-book ratio of 1.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:CCI by 19,984 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.85.

On 05/19/2022, Crown Castle International Corp traded for a price of $175.46 per share and a market cap of $75,979,739,000. The stock has returned 0.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-book ratio of 9.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.44 and a price-sales ratio of 11.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, SALEM INVESTMENT COUNSELORS INC bought 25,495 shares of NAS:SWKS for a total holding of 30,211. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.53.

On 05/19/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $101.79 per share and a market cap of $16,380,670,000. The stock has returned -33.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-book ratio of 3.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.64 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

