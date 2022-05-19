VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $15,104,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(7.34%), AMZN(7.04%), and MA(6.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:KEYS by 1,923,997 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.8.

On 05/19/2022, Keysight Technologies Inc traded for a price of $136 per share and a market cap of $24,748,609,000. The stock has returned -3.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keysight Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-book ratio of 6.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 914,526 shares. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $359.86.

On 05/19/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $335.9 per share and a market cap of $326,711,362,000. The stock has returned -6.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-book ratio of 46.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.63 and a price-sales ratio of 16.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 1,038,184 shares in NYSE:WMT, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.86 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Walmart Inc traded for a price of $122.43 per share and a market cap of $337,023,084,000. The stock has returned -3.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walmart Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,090,539 shares in NYSE:ICE, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.05 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $95.11 per share and a market cap of $53,096,705,000. The stock has returned -10.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-book ratio of 2.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.40 and a price-sales ratio of 5.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:FMX by 1,779,434 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.85.

On 05/19/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $74.05 per share and a market cap of $132,483,596,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 155.41, a price-book ratio of 10.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

