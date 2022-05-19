ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 WALKER'S MILL ROAD WILMINGTON, DE 19807

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 102 stocks valued at a total of $928,000,000. The top holdings were GLDD(4.95%), SUPN(3.91%), and INCY(3.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 265,510 shares in NAS:CSGS, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.12 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, CSG Systems International Inc traded for a price of $57.9 per share and a market cap of $1,878,157,000. The stock has returned 33.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSG Systems International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-book ratio of 4.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.49 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NYSE:AGX by 176,709 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.18.

On 05/19/2022, Argan Inc traded for a price of $38.19 per share and a market cap of $567,111,000. The stock has returned -21.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Argan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-book ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 164,531 shares of NYSE:CHGG for a total holding of 647,261. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.04.

On 05/19/2022, Chegg Inc traded for a price of $18.51 per share and a market cap of $2,330,312,000. The stock has returned -75.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chegg Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 190,579 shares of NAS:RDVT for a total holding of 794,979. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.13.

On 05/19/2022, Red Violet Inc traded for a price of $23.49 per share and a market cap of $317,657,000. The stock has returned 17.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Red Violet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 295.16, a price-book ratio of 4.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.90 and a price-sales ratio of 7.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 73,433 shares of NAS:CSGP for a total holding of 362,085. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.5.

On 05/19/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $55.39 per share and a market cap of $21,946,918,000. The stock has returned -28.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 70.12, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.10 and a price-sales ratio of 10.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.