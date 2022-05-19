WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5296 stocks valued at a total of $77,894,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(0.43%), BA(0.10%), and IYR(0.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 3,220,825 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $444.05.

On 05/19/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $391.86 per share and a market cap of $352,314,319,000. The stock has returned -0.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 3.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 4,545,500-share investment in ARCA:VT. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $101.06 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $88.87 per share and a market cap of $22,782,773,000. The stock has returned -7.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 1,333,828 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/19/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $254.08 per share and a market cap of $1,900,272,740,000. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-book ratio of 11.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.87 and a price-sales ratio of 9.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 99,696 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2142.25 per share and a market cap of $1,089,806,450,000. The stock has returned -29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-book ratio of 8.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.90 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

WOLVERINE TRADING, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ED by 3,750,586 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.32.

On 05/19/2022, Consolidated Edison Inc traded for a price of $95.22 per share and a market cap of $33,735,964,000. The stock has returned 26.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Edison Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

