CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $173,000,000. The top holdings were BG(67.41%), GRNA(27.63%), and QSR(2.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO reduced their investment in NAS:RIBT by 1,257,253 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.55.

On 05/19/2022, RiceBran Technologies traded for a price of $0.72 per share and a market cap of $37,562,000. The stock has returned -35.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RiceBran Technologies has a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO reduced their investment in NYSE:BG by 1,780,000 shares. The trade had a 39.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.32.

On 05/19/2022, Bunge Ltd traded for a price of $111.29 per share and a market cap of $16,886,236,000. The stock has returned 32.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bunge Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.98 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 4,958,630 shares in NAS:GRNA, giving the stock a 27.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.48 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, GreenLight Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $6.78 per share and a market cap of $832,854,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GreenLight Biosciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-book ratio of 4.84 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77.

The guru sold out of their 1,756,443-share investment in NAS:KDP. Previously, the stock had a 15.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.95 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc traded for a price of $34.52 per share and a market cap of $48,968,238,000. The stock has returned 2.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,463,923-share investment in NAS:DNUT. Previously, the stock had a 6.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Krispy Kreme Inc traded for a price of $14.09 per share and a market cap of $2,357,207,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Krispy Kreme Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

