The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine announced that it will “restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company's recently acquired businesses.” The Company specified that “revenue for certain product lines of the recently acquired businesses, which are separate reportable segments, will now be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis, as had been previously reported.”

On this news, Digital Turbine’s stock fell $1.93, or 7.1%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Digital Turbine securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

