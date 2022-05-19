CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC is a private investment management company based out of New York that currently operates as a subsidiary of WT Investments Inc. The company was founded in 1973 by Gerry Cramer, Ed Rosenthal, and Ron McGlynn and started as a value equity investment specialist. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn would develop its investment rationale during the market decline of 1974, focusing on the “opportunities inherent in companies undergoing change while operating in an environment of low investor expectations.” The company has grown and expanded, attracting more clients through a positive investment history and bringing in more talented professionals to develop in depth approaches. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing both fundamental and quantitative approaches for its bottom up investment approach. The company invests in various public equity markets, allocating its assets in the value stocks of companies across all market caps on a global scale. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn invests in many diverse sectors including finance, consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology, health care, materials, utilities and telecommunications, and consumer staples, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The firm employs 54 people with 22 of them being investment professionals. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn currently has over $10 billion in total assets under management spread across 191 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although its total number of accounts has been steadily decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has increased from $7.8 billion back in 2010, although still a decrease from its highest point of $14.6 billion a year ago. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which makes up a third of its client base, and also caters to pension and profit sharing plans, charities, corporations, and others, in order of decreasing clientele. Its family of mutual funds current include its Global Opportunity, All Cap Value, and International Opportunity funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $2,564,000,000. The top holdings were VMI(3.36%), CHX(3.34%), and NVST(3.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,812,143-share investment in NYSE:GWB. Previously, the stock had a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.91 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Great Western Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $30.88 per share and a market cap of $1,704,551,000. The stock has returned 29.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Great Western Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-book ratio of 1.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 1,268,543 shares in NAS:FIBK, giving the stock a 1.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.48 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, First Interstate BancSystem Inc traded for a price of $34 per share and a market cap of $3,722,783,000. The stock has returned -23.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Interstate BancSystem Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LKQ by 571,552 shares. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.2.

On 05/19/2022, LKQ Corp traded for a price of $50.11 per share and a market cap of $14,172,759,000. The stock has returned 1.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LKQ Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,121,507 shares in NYSE:VNT, giving the stock a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.45 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vontier Corp traded for a price of $27.3 per share and a market cap of $4,395,479,000. The stock has returned -19.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vontier Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-book ratio of 8.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The guru sold out of their 1,488,519-share investment in NAS:VG. Previously, the stock had a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.47 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Vonage Holdings Corp traded for a price of $19.1 per share and a market cap of $4,900,724,000. The stock has returned 44.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vonage Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 72.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

