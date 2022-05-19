AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3914 stocks valued at a total of $338,413,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(3.33%), AAPL(2.79%), and AMZN(1.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC bought 95,063 shares of NAS:EIGR for a total holding of 7,590,126. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.36.

On 05/19/2022, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $6.55 per share and a market cap of $283,066,000. The stock has returned -18.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.34 and a price-sales ratio of 20.47.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:TEL by 4,984,784 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.31.

On 05/19/2022, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $122.32 per share and a market cap of $39,408,302,000. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:TROW by 3,519,393 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $154.55.

On 05/19/2022, T. Rowe Price Group Inc traded for a price of $121.31 per share and a market cap of $27,573,353,000. The stock has returned -31.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-book ratio of 3.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 1,865,799 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/19/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $192.24 per share and a market cap of $520,263,608,000. The stock has returned -37.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.62 and a price-sales ratio of 4.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:MS by 5,459,544 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.5.

On 05/19/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $80.69 per share and a market cap of $141,149,731,000. The stock has returned -4.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

