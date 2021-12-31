Bluejay Mining PLC Announces Final Results ended 31 December 2021

Bluejay Mining plc ('Bluejay' or the 'Company') Final Resultsfor the Period ended 31 December 2021
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM and FSE listed exploration company with projects in Greenland and Finland, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the ‘Period'). The Company also gives notice that its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM') will be held on 23 June 2022 at 10:00 at The Washington Mayfair Hotel, 5 Curzon Street, London, W1J 5HE. Copies of the Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy and Annual Report will be posted to shareholders tomorrow and available to view on the Company's website shortly.
Highlights in 2021:
- Final Permits in place to start production at the Dundas Ilmenite Project (‘Dundas'), Greenland
- Joint Venture (‘JV') signed at the Disko-Nuussuaq Project, Greenland with KoBold Metals
- JV agreed with Rio Tinto at the Enonkoski Project, Finland, and commencement of up-to $20 million exploration campaign
- First field season completed for the Thunderstone Project, Greenland
- Leading global investment bank appointed as Lead Arranger for Dundas
- Letters of Interest received from four Export Credit Agencies for Dundas
- Conditional divestment of the Black Shales Assets, Finland, for £4 million
- Repayment of the successfully litigated VAT refund received
- Appointment of Mr Johannus Egholm Hansen to the Board as Non-Executive Director and Mr Peter Davis as Project Manager at Dundas
- Bulk sample pilot plant processing completed for Dundas
Post Period:
- First phase exploration programme completed at the Enonkoski project, Finland, with 2022 phase imminent
- Electronic Nautical Charts published for Dundas
- Appointment of Mr Eric Sondergaard as Executive Director to the Board
- Incorporation of the Disko-Nuussuaq JV company - Nikkeli Greenland A/S
- European Raw Material Alliance (‘ERMA') announced official support for the Dundas Ilmenite Project
- Capital increase supported by existing institutional shareholders raising $7 million (£5.4 million) for completion of Dundas Ilmenite feasibility for Project Finance sign-off
- Comprehensive field season announced for summer 2022 at Disko-Nuussuaq Project
