Bluejay Mining PLC Announces Final Results ended 31 December 2021

Bluejay Mining plc ('Bluejay' or the 'Company') Final Resultsfor the Period ended 31 December 2021

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM and FSE listed exploration company with projects in Greenland and Finland, is pleased to announce its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the ‘Period'). The Company also gives notice that its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM') will be held on 23 June 2022 at 10:00 at The Washington Mayfair Hotel, 5 Curzon Street, London, W1J 5HE. Copies of the Notice of AGM, together with the Form of Proxy and Annual Report will be posted to shareholders tomorrow and available to view on the Company's website shortly.

Highlights in 2021:

Final Permits in place to start production at the Dundas Ilmenite Project (‘Dundas'), Greenland

Joint Venture (‘JV') signed at the Disko-Nuussuaq Project, Greenland with KoBold Metals

JV agreed with Rio Tinto at the Enonkoski Project, Finland, and commencement of up-to $20 million exploration campaign

First field season completed for the Thunderstone Project, Greenland

Leading global investment bank appointed as Lead Arranger for Dundas

Letters of Interest received from four Export Credit Agencies for Dundas

Conditional divestment of the Black Shales Assets, Finland, for £4 million

Repayment of the successfully litigated VAT refund received

Appointment of Mr Johannus Egholm Hansen to the Board as Non-Executive Director and Mr Peter Davis as Project Manager at Dundas

Bulk sample pilot plant processing completed for Dundas

Post Period:

First phase exploration programme completed at the Enonkoski project, Finland, with 2022 phase imminent

Electronic Nautical Charts published for Dundas

Appointment of Mr Eric Sondergaard as Executive Director to the Board

Incorporation of the Disko-Nuussuaq JV company - Nikkeli Greenland A/S

European Raw Material Alliance (‘ERMA') announced official support for the Dundas Ilmenite Project

Capital increase supported by existing institutional shareholders raising $7 million (£5.4 million) for completion of Dundas Ilmenite feasibility for Project Finance sign-off

Comprehensive field season announced for summer 2022 at Disko-Nuussuaq Project

