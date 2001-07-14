IHS Towers to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) (“IHS Towers”), one of the largest independent owners, operators, and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count, will be participating in the following conferences.

J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23. Sam Darwish, Chairman and CEO will be participating in a fireside chat at 3.50pm ET.

RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on Tuesday, May 24. Steve Howden, Executive Vice President and CFO will be participating in a fireside chat at 11.20am MT.

ConnectX on Wednesday, May 25. Steve Howden, Executive Vice President and CFO will be participating in a panel discussion Emerging Opportunities: Tower Companies Explore Global Markets at 9.15am MT.

Colby Synesael, Senior Vice President of Communications, will also be participating in investor meetings at the conferences with other members of management.

The J.P. Morgan and RBC presentations will be available via webcast on the Investor section of the IHS Towers www.ihstowers.com%2Finvestors%2Finvestor-presentations-webcasts

About IHS Towers: IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared communications infrastructure in the world by tower count and is the largest independent multinational towerco solely focused on the emerging markets. The Company has more than 39,000 towers across its 11 markets, including Brazil, Cameroon, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Kuwait, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa and Zambia. For more information, please email: [email protected] or visit: www.ihstowers.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005217/en/