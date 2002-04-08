MannKind Corporation to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation ( MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD, will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock exchange on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:30 am ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite at Times Square.



The ceremony will begin at approximately 9:15 am ET and can be viewed live from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation ( MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

