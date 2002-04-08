Graybug to Present Clinical Development Plan Update for GB-102 at the 2022 Clinical Trials at the Summit Meeting

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graybug Vision, Inc. ( GRAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for the treatment of ocular diseases, today announced that Parisa Zamiri, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Graybug Vision, will present an update on the clinical development plan for GB-102 in wet age-related macular degeneration, and will be part of a subsequent panel discussion at the upcoming Clinical Trials at the Summit Meeting, to be held in person at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe in Nevada, as well as virtually, on May 21, 2022.

Clinical Trials at the Summit brings together a diverse group of experts from around the world to discuss ongoing clinical trials and the latest data, with the goal of accelerating advances in vitreoretinal care. Details for the event are listed below and available on the Clinical Trials at the Summit website.

Presentation: Update on GB-102 in nAMD

Presenter: Parisa Zamiri, MD, PhD

Session: Clinical trials addressing nAMD, Session #2

Date and Time: Saturday May 21, 2022; 2:20 PM – 2:50 PM PDT

A copy of the presentation will be made available in the Investors and Media section of the company’s website – in the Medical Events and Publications tab – at the time of the presentation.

About Graybug

Graybug is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines for ocular diseases. The company’s diversified portfolio is designed to treat vision-threatening diseases of the retina, optic nerve, and cornea, by either maintaining effective drug levels in ocular tissues for long periods of time, using innovative technologies, such as injectable sustained-release formulations, or by curing diseases with gene therapies. Graybug’s most advanced drug candidate, GB-102 is a microparticle formulation of a pan-VEGF inhibitor, sunitinib, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration designed for a twice-per-year intravitreal injection. GB-102 has the potential to also benefit patients with diabetic retinopathy. GB-401 is a first-in-class implant formulation containing a novel prodrug of timolol for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) designed for a twice-per-year intravitreal injection with a proprietary applicator. GB-501 is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy with Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to treat corneal clouding caused by mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 (MPS1), a lysosomal storage disorder. GB-601 is being developed as a long-acting formulation of a novel cGMP analog to address hereditary retinal diseases like retinitis pigmentosa, a group of genetic disorders that involve a loss of cells in the retina. GB-701 is being developed as a long-acting formulation of a potent factor B inhibitor targeting the complement cascade which plays a role in AMD. Founded in 2011 based on technology licensed from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Graybug has offices in Redwood City, California and in Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, please visit www.graybug.vision.



