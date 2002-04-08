Clene Receives $3 Million Loan from State of Maryland to Support Development of Commercial Manufacturing Facility

$3 million 60-month loan to support capital equipment purchases in new 75,000-square-foot facility in Elkton, Maryland, for manufacture of Clene’s lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8®, for treatment of ALS



SALT LAKE CITY, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clene Inc. ( CLNN) along with its subsidiaries “Clene” and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, today announced that the Maryland Board of Public Works has finalized a $3 million loan facility with Clene Nanomedicine. The loan was provided by the state’s Neighborhood BusinessWorks program within the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

This non-dilutive loan for capital equipment purchases will support the expansion of Clene’s operations in Cecil County, Maryland, at a new commercial manufacturing facility for production of its lead drug candidate, CNM-Au8®, a gold nanocrystal suspension. The purchased capital equipment will secure the loan. This expansion is aligned with Clene’s anticipation of the potential commercialization of CNM-Au8 as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Clene expects topline data in the third quarter of 2022 from a Phase 2/3 registrational study, the HEALEY ALS Platform trial, evaluating CNM-Au8 in ALS patients.

“These funds enable Clene to accelerate our infrastructure buildout without the need for dilutive capital as we work toward commercial-scale manufacturing of CNM-Au8,” said Mark Mortenson, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of Clene Nanomedicine. “We appreciate the continued financial support from the state of Maryland, the town of Elkton, and Cecil County. This loan is another great example of public-private partnerships that support continued investment in activities that create high-value pharmaceutical manufacturing jobs, specifically producing nanotherapeutics at Clene that have the potential to improve the lives of people living with neurodegenerative diseases.”

When fully developed and operational, Clene’s 75,000-square-foot facility is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Cecil County in a federally Qualified Opportunity Zone in Elkton, Maryland.

About CNM-Au8®, a gold nanocrystal suspension

CNM-Au8 is an oral suspension of gold nanocrystals developed to restore neuronal health and function by increasing energy production and utilization. The catalytically-active nanocrystals of CNM-Au8 drive critical cellular energy producing reactions that enable neuroprotection and remyelination by increasing neuronal and glial resilience to disease-relevant stressors. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc.

About Clene

Clene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative disease by targeting energetic failure, an underlying cause of many neurological diseases. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit https://clene.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

