Amedisys Named to Modern Healthcare's "Best Places to Work in Healthcare" for Second Consecutive Year

BATON ROUGE, La., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. ( AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare for the second consecutive year.



The magazine’s annual recognition program honors 150 companies and organizations that “empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products and services.”

“To be able to offer the very best patient and family experience, we first have to offer the best care to our people,” stated Chris Gerard, President and CEO. “Amedisys works hard to create an environment where our caregivers feel a sense of belonging, are supported by their leaders and believe they can be their best personally and professionally. We are excited and honored to have received this recognition for the second consecutive year, and especially during two years where we have been navigating the effects of a public health emergency.”



Best Companies Group (BCG), the company conducting the awards program, allocates 25 percent of companies’ scores to a questionnaire on company policies, practices and demographics and 75 percent to an employee engagement and satisfaction score.

"After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. “At Modern Healthcare, we are honored to celebrate the Best Places to Work for demonstrating their commitment to their employees, and the communities they serve, with exemplary people care measures."

Employees at participating organizations completed an online survey, conducted by Best Companies Groups. The complete list of winners is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist, and the rankings will be announced September 29, 2022, at the Hilton Downtown in Nashville, Tenn. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of winners along with its October 3 issue.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 549 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

