Sterigenics Announces Increased Electron Beam Sterilization Capacity to Support Healthcare Industry Needs

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterigenics®, a business of Sotera Health, and a global leader in comprehensive sterilization services, announced today the beginning of processing at its expanded electron beam (“E-beam”) facility located in Columbia City, Indiana. The Sterigenics Columbia City facility provides mission-critical E-beam sterilization services to help ensure the safety of medical devices and drug products used across the global healthcare industry. The new E-beam accelerator will significantly increase the capacity of the medical and pharmaceutical products that can be sterilized at the Columbia City facility.



“The installation of a new E-beam accelerator in Columbia City is exciting and allows our team to sterilize more healthcare products that touch the lives of millions of patients across the globe,” said Jeff Blakely, General Manager, Sterigenics Columbia City. “The new E-beam has begun to process products and help us meet the growing needs of our customers, while continuing our tradition of quality performance, technical expertise and outstanding customer service,” adds Blakely. “As part of the expansion in Columbia City we have scaled our process automation to create higher levels of productivity, greater reliability, and improved safety,” said Sergio Salas, Vice President, Operations, Sterigenics.

Driven by its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®, Sterigenics and its sister businesses Nordion® and Nelson Labs® are committed to supporting the medical device and pharmaceutical industries with safe and reliable sterilization and lab testing services.

About Sterigenics: Sterigenics® is a leading global provider of outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications markets. With our industry recognized scientific and technological expertise we help to ensure the safety of millions of patients and healthcare practitioners around the world every year. Across our 48 facilities worldwide, we offer our customers a complete range of outsourced terminal sterilization services, primarily using the three major sterilization technologies: gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide processing and electron beam irradiation. We are committed to addressing the growing need for sterilization in many parts of the world and partnering with our customers to eliminate threats to human health. Learn more about Sterigenics at https://sterigenics.com/. Safeguarding Global Health® - with every product we sterilize.

About Sotera Health: Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

Media Contact



Amie Casson

Director of Global Marketing

[email protected]