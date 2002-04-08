Permira Completes Acquisition of Mimecast

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (“Mimecast”) today announced the completion of its acquisition by funds advised by Permira for approximately $5.8 billion or $80.00 per share in cash.



“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new era at Mimecast during which we will continue to transform the way email security, data and resilience are managed,” said Peter Bauer, chairman and chief executive officer of Mimecast. “With Permira’s resources, network and deep experience scaling global technology companies, we will be better positioned than ever to deliver the innovations that our customers and the world need. I want to thank our 2,000 Mimecasters for their relentless dedication to our customers and our mission.”

With the completion of the transaction, Mimecast’s stock ceased trading and the company is no longer listed on any public market.

Citi served as exclusive financial advisor to Mimecast, and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel. Qatalyst Partners acted as lead financial advisor to Permira and BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisors. Blackstone Credit and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation’s Credit Group provided committed debt financing to the Permira funds. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel to Permira.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm that backs successful businesses with growth ambitions. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with total assets under management of €60bn+ and makes long-term majority, minority investments. The Permira funds have made approximately 300 private equity investments in four key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Healthcare and Services. Permira employs over 450 people in 16 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

The Permira funds have previously backed and helped scale some of the largest and fastest growing software, cyber security and consumer technology businesses globally, including McAfee, Exclusive Group, Sysdig, Ancestry.com, LegalZoom, Adevinta, Klarna, Genesys, Informatica and many others. For more information, visit www.permira.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. For more information, visit www.permira.com.

