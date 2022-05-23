Tenable to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBIA, Md., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Cyber Exposure company, today announced its chief financial officer, Steve Vintz, is scheduled to attend two upcoming investor conferences. Chairman and chief executive officer, Amit Yoran, will join Vintz to attend the 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.



Details for each event are as follows:

50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

May 23, 2022

The 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

June 6, 2022

For more information and webcast links, visit https://investors.tenable.com/ .

About Tenable

Investor Inquiries:

