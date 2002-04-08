Nuvei to Support Betsson in its Online Sportsbook Launch in the U.S.

London, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), tomorrow’s payment platform, announces today that it has partnered with Swedish-based online gaming operator Betsson Group to enable instant deposits and withdrawals on its proprietary online sportsbook in Colorado, in the U.S. which it launched under the brand name, Betsafe.

Through its Instant Bank Transfer product, Nuvei is enabling players on the Betsafe online sportsbook to instantly deposit into their gaming accounts directly from their bank account. Players will also benefit from instant withdrawals, which enable them to receive their winnings straight into their bank account in real-time, 24/7. Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer’s industry-leading player experience also tokenizes players’ financial details when a first transaction is completed, meaning players are able to deposit or request a payout via a ‘single click’ payment method.

With this announcement, Nuvei continues to expand its portfolio of partners in the U.S. iGaming market in what has been a strong start to the year for the business. Betsson joins other notable North American operators including DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM in selecting Nuvei to deliver an industry-leading payments experience.

“We’re committed to offering our players the best gaming experience in the market and payments plays a critical role in delivering that vision,” said Betsson’s Managing Director for the U.S., Marina Bogard. “Integrating Nuvei Instant Bank Transfer into our checkout not only gives our players more choice as to their preferred deposit method, it also enables them to request payouts in real-time which we know they demand.”

Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO, said: “Betsson has a global reputation as a leader in the gaming industry, which is why we are excited to be supporting them as they grow their presence following a successful launch in the U.S. market.

“Instant, convenient, deposits and real-time payouts are absolutely essential to meet U.S. players’ demands of their sports betting platforms. This is why Nuvei continues to be the market leader for payments in North American iGaming. Already in 2022 we have partnered with some of the most significant operators in the exciting U.S. gaming landscape as it develops at pace, and Betsson certainly falls into that category.”

Nuvei continues to demonstrate why it is the global leader for payments in the gaming industry. As well as Instant Bank Transfer in the U.S., Nuvei enables gaming operators to accept over 550 local and alternative payment methods in addition to local acquiring and smart routing for card acceptance.

