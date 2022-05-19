Ascend Hotel Collection Adds to Lineup of Boutique Hotels

PR Newswire

Industry's largest soft brand continues to attract owners seeking operational freedom and global reach

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing Ascend Hotel Collection from Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) recently added three new properties to its global portfolio of resort, boutique and historic hotels: The Harborview in Port Washington, Wisconsin; The Crossroads Hotel – Newburgh in Newburgh, New York; and the 17 West Hotel in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition to providing upscale guests with the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life, each of the brand's newest additions – conveniently located within driving distance of nearby metropolitan areas – are owned and operated by longtime Choice franchise owners, further underscoring the brand's continued appeal and commitment to growth-minded hoteliers.

"Consumer travel preferences have evolved. Rather than bank away annual vacation days for a single holiday, travelers are increasingly taking advantage of opportunities to extend weekend trips and enjoy the flexibility of working remotely. With more than 200 distinct locations nationwide, Ascend hotels provide ideal accommodations for any getaway," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Curious travelers looking for their next adventure aren't the only ones turning to the Ascend brand. New and existing Choice owners alike seek Ascend membership to better position their outstanding upscale properties in guests' favorite markets while tapping into the brand's core philosophy of providing unforgettable experiences."

Like every Ascend Hotel Collection member, The Harborview, The Crossroads Hotel – Newburgh, and 17 West Hotel are uniquely woven into the fabric of their surrounding communities to deliver a one-of-a-kind travel experience for guests, while providing owners with increased opportunities in local markets. Features of the brand's newest hotels, include:

The Harborview : Nestled along the shores of Lake Michigan , just 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee and less than a two-hour drive from state capital Madison , the 93-room Harborview hotel positions guests steps away from Port Washington's award-winning downtown district and top attractions, including Whistling Straits Golf Course and the region's most popular fishing spots. Following a day of shopping or relaxing on the water, guests of The Harborview can unwind at the Beacon, the hotel's onsite restaurant and bar. The hotel is owned by Eric Lund and is managed by S & L Hospitality.

The Crossroads Hotel – Newburgh : Situated approximately two hours from downtown Manhattan in the heart of the Hudson Valley, the 124-room Crossroads Hotel connects travellers to the area's top vineyards, orchards and outdoor attractions, including Hudson Highlands State Park and Storm King State Park as well as Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and Legoland. In addition to stunning mountain views and a seasonal outdoor pool, guests can enjoy easy access to the historic Washington Headquarters downtown and local eateries overlooking the Hudson River. The hotel is owned by Aims Newburgh Management LLC.

17 West Hotel: The 220-room 17 West Hotel, easily accessible from all major highways and the Tulsa International Airport, puts guests at the center of Tulsa's famed arts and culture scene. In addition to spacious guestrooms and onsite dining at the Boulder Grill, guests can take advantage of the property's proximity to the popular BOK Center, Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame, and the nearby Blue Dome District, sought-after for its vibrant murals, art deco-style architecture and local eateries. The hotel is owned by OHT IV, LLC. and managed by O'Reilly Hospitality Management, LLC., which also has ownership interest in the Yellowstone Valley Lodge, an Ascend Collection member, as well as five Cambria hotels.

In the coming months, Ascend also plans to open hotels in more popular destinations, including Orlando, FL, and Las Vegas, NV.

"Along with continuing to welcome new franchisees to the brand family, we're incredibly proud to see so many existing Choice owners look for opportunities with the Ascend Hotel Collection following their success with other Choice brands," said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Since the brand's inception, we've been committed to helping hoteliers take their upscale properties to the next level by expanding their global reach through our robust distribution channels, award-winning loyalty program and industry-leading technology – all while enabling them to retain their local identity and charm. It's just one of the reasons, more than a decade later, Ascend remains the industry's largest soft brand, and why guests and owners love this proven product."

Ascend hotel guests can participate in the award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program, rated a top hotel loyalty program by both USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards and U.S. News & World Report. Choice Privileges membership is free and offers fast rewards and exclusive member rates for those who book directly at www.choicehotels.com.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' longstanding dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. For more information on Commitment to Clean, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/about/commitment-to-clean-hotels.

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels is part of Choice Hotels, one of the world's largest leading hotel companies. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 315 Ascend Hotel Collection properties worldwide, including in France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, and throughout Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With nearly 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of March 31, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

