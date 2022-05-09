Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Announces Key Co-Promotion Agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals to Expand Support for Sancuso®

PR Newswire

Verity Pharmaceuticals will feature Sancuso across the U.S. through its established oncology commercial organization and customer network

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty pharmaceutical company Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) announced today that it has entered into a national co-promotion agreement with Verity Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. to support Cumberland's new Sancuso® oncology support product.

Sancuso is the first and only FDA-approved prescription patch for the prevention of nausea and vomiting in patients receiving certain types of chemotherapy treatment. The active drug in Sancuso, granisetron, slowly dissolves in the thin layer of adhesive that sticks to the patient's skin and is released into their bloodstream over several days, working continuously to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). Applied 24 to 48 hours before receiving chemotherapy, it can prevent CINV for up to five consecutive days. Alternative oral treatments must be taken several times (day and night) to deliver the same therapeutic doses.

Under the terms of the agreement, Verity Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company with an established commercial presence in the U.S., will promote Sancuso throughout most of the country through its national oncology sales organization. The two companies will share in the incremental contribution margin resulting from Verity Pharmaceuticals' efforts.

This co-promotion agreement follows Cumberland's acquisition in January of Sancuso from the U.S. affiliate of Japan-based Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151). Under the terms of that agreement, Cumberland acquired U.S. rights to Sancuso and assumed full commercial responsibility for the product – including its distribution, marketing, promotion, manufacturing and medical support activities. Cumberland has established a fully dedicated oncology specialist sales division to support the brand. The new division, Cumberland Oncology, is initially comprised of former Kyowa Kirin sales employees and their contracted inside sales individuals.

"We are honored to assume responsibility for delivering Sancuso to cancer patients throughout the U.S.," said A.J. Kazimi, CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to this new partnership with Verity Pharmaceuticals to feature Sancuso to physicians and oncology clinics that Cumberland doesn't cover, allowing us to reach even more patients who need the medication during their chemotherapy treatments."

"The partnership between Cumberland and Verity Pharmaceuticals showcases our shared focus on providing clinically relevant, innovative medicines in support of patients in need," said Howard Glase, CEO of Verity Pharmaceuticals. "Furthermore, the commercial synergies of the two organizations will benefit all in the health care continuum, whilst accomplishing our shared commercial goals."

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality, prescription brands designed to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes products for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology and oncology market segments. The company's portfolio includes eight FDA-approved brands.

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidate in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Systemic Sclerosis (SSc), and Aspirin-Exacerbated Respiratory Disease (AERD). More information can be found on the company's website at www.cumberlandpharma.com.

About Verity Pharmaceuticals

Verity Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on therapeutic solutions for urology and oncology diseases.

Verity Pharmaceuticals works with best-in-class global pharmaceutical manufacturing partners to ensure that product quality and availability is a constant deliverable. The company is also committed to supporting programs, initiatives, and organizations that help improve health, expand research opportunities and promote education within the healthcare community. Learn more at www.veritypharma-usa.com.

About Sancuso ®

Sancuso is the only skin patch approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) in patients receiving moderately and/or highly emetogenic chemotherapy. When applied 24 to 48 hours before receiving chemotherapy, the Sancuso patch slowly and continuously releases the medicine contained in the adhesive through clean and intact skin areas into the patient's bloodstream. It can be worn for up to seven days in a row for chemotherapy regimens of up to five consecutive days. Learn more at www.sancuso.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and reflect the companies' current views on future events based on what they believe are reasonable assumptions. No assurance can be given that these events will occur. As with any business, all phases of the companies' operations are subject to factors outside of their control, and any one or combination of these factors could materially affect results of operations. There can be no assurance that anticipated results associated with the brand will be realized or that they will have the expected effects. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The companies do not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these statements to reflect events after the date hereof. Investors should refer to filings with the government securities agencies for more information, including the risk factors associated an investment in each company.

