Fiduciary Trust International Continues to Bolster Delaware Presence, Adding M. Lisa Parry Howard as Trust Counsel

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that M. Lisa Parry Howard has joined the firm as trust counsel based in its Delaware office.

“Delaware has long been one of the most desirable jurisdictions for establishing trusts due to the flexibility, privacy, and tax protection afforded by its state trust laws,” said Darlene Marchesani, director of Delaware trust administration and trust counsel at Fiduciary Trust International. “Lisa’s more than two decades of experience with managing trusts for clients in this jurisdiction, while ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations and alignment with clients’ wishes, makes her a valuable addition to our growing team of specialists in Delaware.”

Ms. Howard has more than 20 years of financial services and wealth management experience, focusing on trust account administration, fiduciary legal issues, risk assessment, trust account and corporate governance, and account compliance. She joins Fiduciary Trust International from the Wilmington Trust arm of M&T Bank, where she served as a trust administration contract attorney, fiduciary administrator, and risk and corporate governance analyst. Earlier in her career, Ms. Howard was a trust compliance advisor for fiduciary and Delaware-directed accounts at PNC Bank and Vanguard Private Trust Co. She also served as trust counsel and compliance manager at Christiana Trust Co. of Delaware.

“Fiduciary Trust International is known throughout the industry for its commitment to clients and their families,” said Ms. Howard. “I am glad to continue helping families take advantage of Delaware’s specialized, tax-efficient, and nimble trusts within an organization that includes ‘fiduciary’ in both its name and culture.”

Ms. Howard is the most recent addition to Fiduciary Trust International’s office in Delaware, with Anthony Smedley having joined as senior trust officer and trust counsel in February 2022 to support the continued growth of the firm’s Delaware office.

Ms. Howard earned her juris doctor (JD), and master-of-laws (LLM) in taxation, from Villanova University’s Charles Widger School of Law. She also holds a master-of-arts in social science from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor-of-arts in psychology from Newton College of the Sacred Heart. In addition, Ms. Howard received a diplome d’etudes francaise from the Université de Caen Normandie in France.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $98 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2022, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: %40FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 155 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers boutique specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has 75 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of April 30, 2022. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Copyright © 2022. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005715/en/