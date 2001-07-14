Lincoln Financial Group Promotes Stephen Turer to Head of Annuity Business

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) announced today that Stephen Turer has been named senior vice president and head of the Annuity business, effective July 1, 2022. Turer succeeds Brian Kroll, who will be retiring after a successful career spanning 40 years in the industry, the last 18 of those with Lincoln Financial. Turer will report to Matthew+Grove, who, as previously announced, will join Lincoln Financial in July as head of Individual Life & Annuities and Lincoln Financial Network.

“Brian has had an incredible career and played a critical role in helping Lincoln’s annuity business grow and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of our partners and customers. On behalf of the entire leadership team at Lincoln, we are grateful for all he has done here and wish him the very best in his retirement,” said Ellen Cooper, CEO-Elect, Lincoln Financial. “Stephen is a strong leader and his deep knowledge and expertise will position us well as we continually enhance our industry-leading annuities product portfolio.”

Turer joined Lincoln Financial in 2005 as assistant vice president, Annuity Pricing, and took on increasing responsibility within the Annuity business. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, Annuity Product, Pricing and Valuation, leading pricing and business unit valuation for Lincoln Financial’s annuity products and the in-plan guaranteed solutions offered by the Retirement business. Throughout his career at Lincoln, Stephen has served as lead architect in several large annuity reinsurance transactions for both variable and fixed indexed annuities, including Union Hamilton Reinsurance and Athene Holding Ltd. Turer is the co-executive sponsor of Lincoln’s LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group (BRG). Prior to joining Lincoln, he was an actuary with Travelers Life & Annuity. Turer earned a bachelor’s in Actuarial Science from Penn State University.

About Lincoln Financial Group

