AB INTL GROUP Announces April Updates

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB International Group Corp. ( ABQQ), an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, today announced April updates.

Movies Update

AB sells its 2 films' “On the Way” and “Too Simple” broadcast rights of mainland China in the end of April, AB continues to own internet broadcast rights excluding mainland China. AB acquired 20 episodes of the TV series new sitcom. The Company held 65 movies and 90 episodes of the TV series sitcom at the end of April.

Video Streaming Service Update

As of April 30, 2022, AB provided video streaming service contents website abqq.tv and ABQQ Channel on YouTube hits 4.3 million views, the services marketed and distributed in global under the brand ABQQ.tv. The channel acquired 19k subscribers.

NFT Movie and Music Marketplace Update

AB plans partnership with service provider allow movie ownerto be rolled out their movie NFTs at AB’s NFT MMM, thosemovies will release global market.

Because Movie Sci-fi 'Amazing Data' is currently create and production. AB partners with Movie Sci-fi ‘Amazing Data’ project have been delay. The Amazing Data Movie NFT's drop has no timetable for made available to NFT MMM's users on the platform.

New York Theaters Update

AB’s first cinema "The Mt. Kisco Theatre” located at 144 Main Street, Mount Kisco, New York. Because the cinema is not finish decorate and repair all facilities, has no timetable for reopening.

About AB International Group Corp.

AB International Group Corp. is an intellectual property (IP) and movie investment and licensing firm, focused on acquisitions and development of various intellectual properties. We are engaged to acquisition and distribution of movies. The Company engages highly anticipated video streaming service targeting global multi-billion dollar and growing video streaming industry. The online service will be marketed and distributed in the world under the brand name ABQQ.tv. ABQQ.tv is expected to generate a new and profitable revenue stream immediately following its launch derived from its hybrid subscription and advertising business model. The company is investing in NFT movie and music marketplace as the unique entertainment industry Non-Fungible Token. www.stareastnet.io

For additional information visit www.abqqs.com and www.ABQQ.tv and NFT MMM www.stareastnet.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to changes to the Company's management team and statements relating to the Company's transformation, financial and operational performance including the acceleration of revenue and margins, and the Company's overall strategy. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the possibility of business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic and business conditions in AB International Groups markets as well as the other risks detailed in company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AB International Group undertakes no obligation to update any statements in this press release for changes that happen after the date of this release.

