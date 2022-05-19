BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City. The company was established in 1931 and has formed a multi-generational relationship with many of its clients. Beck Mack & Oliver has remained small over the years, having only grown to 24 employees of which 10 are investment professionals, and is headed by Managing Director Peter A. Vlachos. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Beck Mack & Oliver invests in fixed income and public equity markets on a global scale, allocating its assets in the value stocks of companies. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the energy, health care, industrials, information technology, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. All of the firm’s holdings are under 5% of its total allocations with its top 10 holdings together making up under a third of its total asset allocations. The company has a turnover rate of approximately 12%. Beck Mack & Oliver currently holds approximately $5.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 2,400 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 25 that make up a minor $28 million of its total managed assets. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total managed assets growing significantly from under $3 billion back in 2010 to experience over $2 billion in growth to its current amount today. Beck Mack & Oliver mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up almost half of its total asset allocations. The company currently offers its International and Partners mutual funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $3,988,000,000. The top holdings were BX(7.56%), MSFT(6.70%), and APO(4.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 479,255 shares in NAS:CSGP, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.5 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, CoStar Group Inc traded for a price of $57.365 per share and a market cap of $22,534,126,000. The stock has returned -32.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CoStar Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 71.99, a price-book ratio of 3.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.07 and a price-sales ratio of 11.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WMS by 242,389 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.64.

On 05/19/2022, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc traded for a price of $103.03 per share and a market cap of $7,357,397,000. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-book ratio of 8.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC bought 437,569 shares of NYSE:BKI for a total holding of 1,152,174. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.9.

On 05/19/2022, Black Knight Inc traded for a price of $71.5 per share and a market cap of $11,174,956,000. The stock has returned -1.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Black Knight Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.32 and a price-sales ratio of 7.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC bought 643,954 shares of NYSE:CAE for a total holding of 3,011,078. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.44.

On 05/19/2022, CAE Inc traded for a price of $23.06 per share and a market cap of $7,291,700,000. The stock has returned -22.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CAE Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 84.19, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC bought 247,112 shares of OTCPK:ASHTF for a total holding of 1,495,204. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.38.

On 05/19/2022, Ashtead Group PLC traded for a price of $46.545 per share and a market cap of $20,568,323,000. The stock has returned -30.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ashtead Group PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

