PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2977 stocks valued at a total of $991,255,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.07%), AMZN(5.29%), and AAPL(4.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/’s top five trades of the quarter.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:MTN by 297,150 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $254.16.

On 05/19/2022, Vail Resorts Inc traded for a price of $234.51 per share and a market cap of $9,459,098,000. The stock has returned -25.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vail Resorts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-book ratio of 6.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.48 and a price-sales ratio of 4.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NYSE:ESAB by 45,533 shares. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.

On 05/19/2022, ESAB Corp traded for a price of $47.85 per share and a market cap of $2,881,646,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ESAB Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

During the quarter, PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ bought 4,766,174 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 12,915,399. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/19/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $729.305 per share and a market cap of $743,451,082,000. The stock has returned 22.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 97.52, a price-book ratio of 21.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 56.67 and a price-sales ratio of 13.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 12,326,084 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/19/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $194.53 per share and a market cap of $523,727,702,000. The stock has returned -37.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.46 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 1,190,413 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2718.53.

On 05/19/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2256.7 per share and a market cap of $1,477,568,821,000. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 5.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

