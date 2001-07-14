Rosen Law Firm Encourages Digital Turbine, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – APPS

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) resulting from allegations that Digital Turbine may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Digital Turbine securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https%3A%2F%2Frosenlegal.com%2Fsubmit-form%2F%3Fcase_id%3D6272 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release "announc[ing] . . . that it will restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company's recently acquired businesses." Digital Turbine specified that "[t]he revenue for certain product lines of the recently acquired businesses, which are separate reportable segments, will now be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis, as had been previously reported. The changes have the offsetting effect of decreasing both revenue and license fees and revenue share in a like amount, while simultaneously increasing reported gross profit margin and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, in the interim financial statements for each relevant period. There is no change to the previously reported GAAP income from operations, GAAP net income/loss, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP free cash flow results. Restated interim consolidated financial statements for each of the affected quarters will be filed as amendments to the respective Company's Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 31, 2022."

On this news, Digital Turbine's stock price fell $1.93 per share, or 7.09%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fthe-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Frosen_firm or on Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Frosenlawfirm%2F.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220519005796/en/