SOBR Safe, Inc. Premiers its SOBRcheck Technology at Preeminent Industry Conference

SOBRsafe™ Debuts Disruptive Solution for Hundreds of Employee Screening Decision Makers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol safety management, today announced the successful U.S. debut of SOBRcheck™, a patent-pending, touch-based identity verification and alcohol detection system, at the annual conference of the National Drug & Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA), held May 4-6 in Indianapolis, Indiana. More than 400 employers and employee screening professionals were in attendance.

"After three years in development and testing, we were proud to unveil our revolutionary technology to the world at NDASA 2022," stated SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini. "The timing was ideal, as we're now in revenue with subscribers active on the platform. We have received positive responses from national insurers and major brokers, enabling each of our initial customers to secure insurance discounts."

SOBRsafe was represented at the conference by Michael Watson, Chief Revenue Officer and Scott Bennett, EVP of Business Operations, and the Company sponsored the conference's Opening Reception. Throughout the evening hundreds of attendees lined up at a dedicated SOBRsafe booth to experience SOBRcheck's innovative screening technology first-hand. Reception attendees placed their fingers on a SOBRcheck™ demonstration device and received instantaneous results.

"We had a fantastic experience hosting the Opening Reception," Watson said. "It was great to see the reaction of our industry colleagues as they enjoyed some adult beverages and experienced the SOBRcheck™ device for the first time. They were truly amazed at its simplicity and accuracy."

James Greer, NDASA Chairman and President and CEO of Accredited Drug Testing echoed Watson's observations. "Thank you for debuting the SOBRcheck™ solution at NDASA," he said. "The benefits of using your device and the technology accompanying it was well-received by our attendees including many employers, law-enforcement and industry representatives. SOBRcheck is an important tool which can be used to ensure that employees are not impaired or under the influence of alcohol when at work."

Because SOBRcheck™ does not require a breath, blood or alcohol sample, it represents an innovative solution to a pressing problem - how to address the growing crisis of alcohol abuse, particularly among those in safety-sensitive occupations, by being able to screen for alcohol quickly and frequently while keeping overhead low. SOBRcheck's initial customers have secured savings in one or more key areas of their insurance premiums: workers' compensation, fleet, general liability and/or umbrella.

"Our industry has not experienced technological innovation like SOBRcheck™ in many years," said Bill Current, President and Founder of the Current Consulting Group, the leading authority on testing regulations, implementation and best practices. "Preventative by design, SOBRcheck™ is a true game-changer for workplace safety."

Are you an employer, distributor or TPA who wants to learn more? Let's start the conversation at [email protected].

About SOBRsafe™ (www.sobrsafe.com)

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or heavy machinery. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention.

About NDASA (www.ndasa.com)

NDASA is the voice of the nation's drug and alcohol screening industry. Our diverse membership includes testing companies, employers, laboratories, Third Party Administrators, human resources managers, safety professionals, substance abuse counselors and others. We stand together to maintain drug-free workplaces and protect public safety. To promote our industry's interests, NDASA provides best-practices professional training and certification, hosts national and regional educational conferences, offers informational resources, leads governmental advocacy efforts on federal and state levels, and works closely with regulators who impact our industry, including the U.S. Department of Transportation. As a 501C organization, NDASA is committed to serving our members in a professional and transparent manner and while we are governed by an elected Board of Directors, we are proud that our association is member-driven and member-owned.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. SOBR Safe, Inc., (Nasdaq: SOBR) (the "Company," "SOBRsafe," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the performance of our alcohol detection technology and devices, potential manufacturing and supply issues related to the production of our devices, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to effectively compete in a competitive industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact SOBR Safe, Inc.:

[email protected]

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/701968/SOBR-Safe-Inc-Premiers-its-SOBRcheck-Technology-at-Preeminent-Industry-Conference



