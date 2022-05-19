STATE STREET CORP Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

STATE STREET CORP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4720 stocks valued at a total of $2,017,072,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.31%), MSFT(4.59%), and AMZN(2.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STATE STREET CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STATE STREET CORP bought 1,460,665 shares of NYSE:BRC for a total holding of 5,165,160. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.75.

On 05/19/2022, Brady Corp traded for a price of $44.22 per share and a market cap of $2,281,310,000. The stock has returned -17.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brady Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-book ratio of 2.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, STATE STREET CORP bought 536,927 shares of NYSE:CBU for a total holding of 5,574,294. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.4.

On 05/19/2022, Community Bank System Inc traded for a price of $63.77 per share and a market cap of $3,419,505,000. The stock has returned -17.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Community Bank System Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54 and a price-sales ratio of 5.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, STATE STREET CORP bought 200,998 shares of NAS:MSEX for a total holding of 1,798,144. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.95.

On 05/19/2022, Middlesex Water Co traded for a price of $88.36 per share and a market cap of $1,539,021,000. The stock has returned 11.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Middlesex Water Co has a price-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-book ratio of 4.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.19 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, STATE STREET CORP bought 2,346,507 shares of NYSE:NUS for a total holding of 8,867,086. The trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.64.

On 05/19/2022, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc traded for a price of $44.4 per share and a market cap of $2,213,681,000. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-book ratio of 2.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

STATE STREET CORP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 19,262,972 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/19/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $139.705 per share and a market cap of $2,242,987,701,000. The stock has returned 13.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 33.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.39 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

