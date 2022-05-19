TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y Cuts Portfolio Down to Size in 1st Quarter

TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5 SARNOWSKI DRIVE GLENVILLE, NY 12302

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $101,000,000. The top holdings were AMAT(5.77%), AAPL(5.13%), and MSFT(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 113,895-share investment in NAS:TRST. Previously, the stock had a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.87 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, Trustco Bank Corp N Y traded for a price of $31.05 per share and a market cap of $592,799,000. The stock has returned -15.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trustco Bank Corp N Y has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 29,941-share investment in NYSE:GE. Previously, the stock had a 2.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.83 during the quarter.

On 05/19/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $75.94 per share and a market cap of $83,177,252,000. The stock has returned -27.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y reduced their investment in NAS:INTC by 19,438 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.59.

On 05/19/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $42.5892 per share and a market cap of $172,801,140,000. The stock has returned -20.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 34,505 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/19/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $20.16 per share and a market cap of $143,609,540,000. The stock has returned -1.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.34 and a price-sales ratio of 0.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 6,398 shares. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.03.

On 05/19/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $167.0333 per share and a market cap of $323,506,536,000. The stock has returned 63.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.31 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

